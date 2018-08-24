UK Weather Forecast: Sunny spells and showers to start the weekend.

Tonight:Showers will become restricted to northwest coasts with clear spells elsewhere. A cool night for all with lighter winds, allowing a local frost to develop in some northern areas.

Saturday:Sunny spells and scattered showers for many. Showers possibly heavy in the east and southeast. Becoming drier in the south and west. Feeling cool, but pleasant in any sunshine.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Wet and windy weather will sweep eastwards across the country on Sunday. Monday will then be bright with some showers. Mainly dry on Tuesday, but becoming cloudier in northwest later.