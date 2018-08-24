Volkswagen and Seat accused of selling cars with faulty seatbelts

Volkswagen and Seat are selling vehicles which the Volkswagen Group knows have faulty seat belts, a consumer group has claimed.

When all three rear seat belts are in use in affected cars driven at high speed, the rear left passenger side can become unbuckled.

After the fault was discovered in May by Finnish motoring magazine Tekniikan Maailma, Volkswagen Group recalled thousands of new VW Polos and thousands more Seat Ibizas and Seat Aronas.

It is not the first time this year a vehicle manufacturer has had to recall its product as BMW recalled 312,000 UK models at risk of electrical issues earlier this year.

But consumer group Which? described the procedure of securing the central and rear left buckles together as a "temporary measure".

It found that the affected cars were still being sold "without a permanent fix in place", with a warning sticker being placed on dashboards.