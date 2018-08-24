What the papers say – August 24

Philip Hammond features prominently on the front pages on Friday after warning that a no-deal Brexit would damage the economy. The Chancellor dismissed claims of a Brexit dividend just hours after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab had insisted that leaving the EU without an agreement would deliver positive “opportunities”, The Times reports.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Hammond was accused of undermining Theresa May’s Brexit strategy after published a letter to the Treasury select committee saying a no-deal Brexit could increase borrowing by £80 billion a year by 2033. A photo of a smiling Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe also features on the paper’s front page after the British-Iranian mother was given three days of freedom from prison.

She enjoyed a “joyous reunion” with her four-year-old daughter Gabriella, the Daily Mail says. The paper leads on Mr Hammond, reporting that he was accused of reviving “Project Fear”, and that he had triggered a major Cabinet split.

The i also leads on the so-called Cabinet “rift”, while the Daily Express asks: “What does Hammond think he’s playing at?”

The Metro says the dangers of a no-deal Brexit were laid out as official documents were released.

In other news, The Guardian leads on a study which says Russian trolls have deliberately spread disinformation about vaccines on Twitter.

The Daily Mirror reports that Katie Piper’s acid attacker is to be released from prison.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times says Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is primed to choose international banks to lend it 11 billion dollars (£8.6 billion) to help finance the crown prince’s economic reforms.

And the Daily Star leads on the news that Declan Donnelly will get a new sidekick to replace Ant McPartlin in this year’s I’m A Celebrity.