Woman's abduction caught on camera in disturbing footage

Police in Canada have released disturbing video of what appears to be a woman's abduction outside a house near Toronto in which she can be heard shouting "I think I'm gunna die" before being dragged into a car.

In the video a woman can be seen ringing a doorbell when a man appears to brandish a gun approaches her before grabbing her.

The suspect demands for the woman to "get in the car".

The woman put up a struggles screaming "stop, stop!" while her attackers threatens to kill her.

He eventually overpowers her and throws her in the car.

Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have caught the incident on dashcam.