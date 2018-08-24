Women in England to be allowed to take second abortion pill at home

Women in England are to be allowed to take the second abortion pill at home.

The move was welcomed by campaigners and follows Scotland and Wales in offering women the chance to take the second of two early abortion pills in the safe and familiar surroundings of their own home.

Women are currently required to take both pills at a clinic 24-48 hours apart – which can cause unnecessary stress and trauma.

The Government said it will legalise home-use by the end of the year.

Professor Lesley Regan, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), said: “Today’s announcement that use of misoprostol at home will be allowed in England is hugely welcomed and a major step forward for women’s healthcare.

“This simple and practical measure will provide women with significantly more choice and is the most compassionate care we can give them.

“It will allow women to avoid distress and embarrassment of bleeding and pain during their journey home from an unnecessary second visit to a clinic or hospital.

“It will also improve access to safe and regulated abortion care and take pressure off NHS services.”