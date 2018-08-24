Zimbabwe court upholds President Emmerson Mnangagwa's election win

Video report by ITV News Africa Correspondent John Ray

Zimbabwe's constitutional court has upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa's narrow election victory, declaring him the country's next president. In a unanimous decision, the court said the opposition had failed to produce "sufficient and credible evidence" to support its allegations of vote-rigging. Mr Mnangagwa inauguration will now go ahead on Sunday. Supporters of Mr Mnangagwa celebrated in the streets of Harare, but the opposition MDC alliance called the decision "unjust" and the result of Zanu-PF's "capture" of the judiciary. Zimbabwe remains deeply divided.

Mnangagwa will be inaugurated as Zimbabwe's president following the court ruling Credit: AP

Immediately following the ruling, Paul Mangwana, spokesman for the president, said: "We are ecstatic that the court has upheld the will of the people," adding that the case had "delayed our celebrations". But a lawyer for the opposition and its 40-year-old candidate Nelson Chamisa, Thabani Mpofu, told reporters "it's up to you to conclude" if justice had been served. And as Friday drew to a close, the MDC a statement on its website condemning the court's decision and vowing "a vigorous programme of action in response to this election theft". Mr Mnangagwa had called for calm, telling 40-year-old opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa "my door is open and my arms are outstretched". The MDC statement suggests Mr Chamisa is not quite ready to walk through that door just yet.

Mr Mnangagwa's road to the presidency is now clear Credit: AP

The court's decision means Mr Mnangagwa's road to the presidency is now clear - the ruling cannot be appealed. "As far as the legal processes are concerned this is the end of the road," said the opposition MDC's secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora. "But we have other avenues ... we can demonstrate." Opposition champion Tendai Biti said "the struggle continues" following the ruling.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Biti, who in the wake of the vote was denied asylum in Zambia and then charged at home with inciting public violence, said on Twitter "we will take body blows but we will continue our fight for truth and justice". Security in the capital Harare was tight ahead of the court ruling.

The court's ruling cannot be appealed Credit: AP