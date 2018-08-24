Zimbabwean court upholds president’s election win

Zimbabwe’s constitutional court has upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s narrow victory in last month’s historic election after the opposition alleged vote-rigging. The unanimous decision that the opposition failed to produce “sufficient and credible evidence” means the inauguration will be held within 48 hours as Zimbabwe moves into a new era after Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule. Security was tight in the capital Harare ahead of the court ruling, amid concerns about possible unrest.

Armed riot police on standby in Harare Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

The July 30 vote was peaceful but scenes of the military sweeping into the capital two days later to disperse opposition protesters led to fears that Mr Mnangagwa’s government was stuck in the past despite declarations of reforms. The 75-year-old president, a former enforcer for Mr Mugabe, took power after the long-time ruler stepped down in November under military pressure. “One shouldn’t perhaps get drunk on their own brew,” a lawyer for Zimbabwe’s electoral commission, Tawanda Kanengoni, told reporters after emerging from the courthouse. “In this instance, the maker of the lie ended up believing the lie.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Thabani Mpofu, a lawyer for the opposition and its 40-year-old candidate Nelson Chamisa, told reporters “it’s up to you to conclude” if justice had been served. “Good fight,” he added, walking away. “As far as the legal processes are concerned this is the end of the road,” said the opposition MDC’s secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora. “But we have other avenues … we can demonstrate.” The opposition had claimed vote-rigging and sought either a fresh election or a declaration that Mr Chamisa won.

Nelson Chamisa Credit: Jerome Delay/AP