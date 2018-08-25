Ebola patients recover after experimental treatment

Two of the first 10 people to receive an experimental treatment for the Ebola virus in the latest outbreak have recovered, Congo’s health ministry has said, and monitoring could show what role the treatment played.

The head of the World Health Organisation on Saturday congratulated Congo’s government for making several experimental treatments available during the outbreak, calling it “a global first, and a ray of hope for people with the disease”.

The two people received the mAb114 treatment isolated from a survivor of an Ebola outbreak in 1995.

It was the first of five experimental treatments Congo approved for use in the outbreak that was declared on August 1. The others are ZMapp, Remdesivir, Favipiravir and Regn3450-3471-3479.