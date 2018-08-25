Hen and stag parties join crowds for Pope visit

Some of the tourists visiting Dublin this weekend were initially unaware they are sharing their holiday to Ireland with Pope Francis. Dublin city, a popular spot for holidaymakers as well as hen and stag parties, saw many visitors arrive on Saturday afternoon with no idea why thousands of people were lining the streets. The hen party of Carys Roderick had booked their flights from Wales months ago, and they were partying on Dame Street with the bride-to-be dressed as a chicken. Ms Roderick joked that she was delighted the Pope had come out to see her.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“We booked the flights ages ago, we had no idea he was coming on the same weekend as us, but it was nice of him to show up for me,” she said. “We decided since we were here we would turn out to see him. “I was expecting him to go a bit slower, he passed by in like two seconds, the car went so fast by us. “I suppose it’s something to tell the grandchildren, I can always say I saw the Pope while dressed up as a chicken.” Another group, from Peterborough, were in Dublin to celebrate Lizzie Davidson’s upcoming nuptials. Cara Smiljanic said: “We’re here on this glorious day to see the Pope.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.