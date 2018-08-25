YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul to face off in hotly-anticipated boxing match

They've got millions of fans worldwide and tonight will go head-to-head in the boxing ring in "the biggest event in internet history".

KSI and Logan Paul are no boxers, but the grudge match between the two YouTube stars has as much hype as any recent showdown.

With a combined following of more than 37 million subscribers, they are two of the biggest internet stars in the world.

Prankster Logan Paul was the subject of a global backlash earlier this year after posting a video showing the body of a suicide victim in Japan. The 23-year-old American later apologised over the incident.

British star KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, built a YouTube following based on his gaming and music.

KSI, aged 25, beat fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in a boxing match earlier this year to claim the YouTube Boxing Championship, a belt which will be on the line when he meets Paul on Saturday.