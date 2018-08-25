Plastic bag charge: Why was it introduced and what impact has it had?

Supermarket shoppers could soon have to pay more for their single-use plastic bags following reports that the 5p charge is set to double and be extended to all shops.

Here are some key questions answered on the carrier bag levy.

When was the plastic bag charge introduced?

The plastic bag fee came into effect in England on October 5 2015.

The Government introduced a law requiring all supermarkets and large stores to charge a minimum of 5p for every single-use plastic carrier bag they handed out.

Under the new measures, the charge would reportedly double to 10p.

Why was it brought in?

The carrier bag levy was introduced in a bid to reduce their use and the litter they cause.

In 2014, the number of single-use carrier bags handed out by supermarkets in England rose for the fifth year in a row to 7.6 billion, the equivalent of 140 bags per person.

Campaigners warn they take 1,000 years to break down, are a highly visible type of litter, use resources and can be extremely damaging to marine wildlife.