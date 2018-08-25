Pope Francis must offer more than words to heal wounds caused by Catholic Church

As a little girl spending family summers in Ireland the church dominates my memories almost as much as the rolling fields and driving rain.

There was no question that Sunday meant mass and that meant a good outfit, an ironed hanky and the dreaded washed hair. I remember sunny mornings standing in the imposing shadow of the vast church amazed at the sheer number of people. Cars parked for hundreds of yards on the side of the road.

Women we were more used to seeing in house-coats or aprons decked out and made up. Men, hands freshly scrubbed but not quite clean of their hard labours, fiddling with suits only ever seen in church. Literally the Sunday best. And of course whilst it was a time for prayer and reflection it also offered the chance to show off a new outfit or car to the neighbours.

The church wasn’t just a part of life, it was one of the pillars of it and seemed unassailable.

I was only four the first and last time a Pope came to Ireland. It sounded like a wonderful spectacle, so of course I wanted to go. As it was I ended up watching it on the telly. Streets and homes decked out with flags, all those people waiting for him, the cheers and delight when Pope John Paul II told the young people of Ireland that he loved them.