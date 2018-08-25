Raab risks Hammond row after questioning accuracy of Brexit economic forecasts

Dominic Raab has risked a Cabinet row with Philip Hammond after questioning the worth of economic forecasts about Brexit, days after the Chancellor warned that no deal could cause major damage. In an interview with the Sunday Times, the Brexit Secretary said that some projections needed to be treated with “a measure of caution”, adding that GDP estimates for 2019 “have been revised up. Mr Hammond on Thursday was accused of launching a “dodgy Project Fear” on Thursday when he suggested that GDP could fall and borrowing could be around £80 billion a year higher by 2033/34 under a scenario in which Britain resorted to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms after a no-deal Brexit.

Without naming Mr Hammond, Mr Raab told the Sunday Times: “I’m always chary of any forecast because most of them have been proved to be wrong.” The newspaper also claimed that the Cabinet will meet to discuss no-deal Brexit preparations over fears that a row between Brexiteers and Remainers was undermining negotiations with Brussels. Mr Hammond’s comments in a letter to Conservative MP Nicky Morgan, chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, emerged hours after Mr Raab had attempted to play down the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit while outlining the impact of such a scenario via a series of technical papers. The Chancellor said that his initial January analysis on GDP and borrowing was undergoing a “process of refinement” ahead of a parliamentary vote on any deal, noting scenarios which have higher barriers to trade with the EU are expected to have a “more damaging effect” on the economy and public finances. He also defended the Government’s preferred approach, which was outlined in a White Paper following a Cabinet summit at Chequers, by saying the economic and fiscal impacts of this would be “substantially better” than no deal. Meanwhile, a former European Council president Herman Van Rompuy, warned that a no-deal Brexit could cause the United Kingdom itself to collapse. The ex-Belgian prime Minister told the Observer that crashing out without a deal was an “an existential threat to the UK itself”. He added: “We could end up with a situation in which the EU27 becomes more united and a United Kingdom less united. “This talk about a ‘no deal’ is the kind of nationalist rhetoric that belongs to another era.”

