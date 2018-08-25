Rees-Mogg called ‘ill-informed’ after suggesting Troubles model for Irish border

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been branded “ill-informed” by the Irish deputy prime minister after suggesting people crossing the Northern Ireland border could be “inspected” after Brexit in the same way as “we had during the Troubles”. Tanaiste Simon Coveney said the Tory MP and senior Brexiteer, the chairman of the hardline European Research Group, was “ill-informed” after the comments surfaced in a video posted on Twitter. In the clip, Mr Rees-Mogg is shown at a town hall-style discussion on Brexit, talking about the border, which has proved one of the most difficult parts of the Brexit negotiations with Brussels to solve. Both sides have ruled out a hard border – which would contravene the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of fighting in Northern Ireland.

In the clip, Mr Rees-Mogg says that the UK could continue with “historic arrangements” to avoid a loophole that would allow people to get into the UK. He continues: “There would be our ability, as we had during the Troubles, to have people inspected. “It’s not a border that everyone has to go through every day. But of course for security reasons during the Troubles, we kept a very close eye on the border to try and stop gun-running and things like that.”

Tanaiste Simon Coveney described Mr Rees-Mogg’s comments as ‘ill-informed’ Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA