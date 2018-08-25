Renewed calls for SNP to suspend Salmond over sexual harassment claims

Scottish Labour has issued a fresh call for the SNP to suspend Alex Salmond, claiming Nicola Sturgeon was “too slow to act” on allegations of sexual harassment. It comes as the Daily Record newspaper published what it claimed were details of one of two complaints against the former first minister investigated by the Scottish Government. Mr Salmond strongly denies the allegations and has launched legal action against the government over the probe. The claims about his conduct towards two staff members in 2013 – while he was in office – have been handed to Police Scotland.

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said Ms Sturgeon should suspend Mr Salmond from the SNP immediately. “Not to do so will send the wrong message to members in her party and the people of Scotland,” she said. “People who experience harassment should be able to come forward in the knowledge there is a safe environment to do so and that the workplace they are in treats their complaint robustly. “The SNP must do all it can to give complainants the support they need whoever the alleged perpetrator is and make clear that there is safe space for any other survivors to come forward. “The First Minister has been too slow to act on these shocking allegations. Nicola Sturgeon must take action and she must do it now.” Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells said: “We must respect the women who complained and allow due and fair process to continue so that the facts can be brought out. “However, these revelations do raise questions about the way this matter was treated when it is alleged to have taken place, and these also need to be answered.

