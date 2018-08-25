Thomas Cook 'expanding' probe into deaths of British couple John and Susan Cooper after illness reports at Egypt hotel

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia

Thomas Cook has said it is "expanding" its investigation into the sudden deaths of a British couple who died while on holiday in Egypt after "a number of customers" complained of illness while staying at the same hotel. John and Susan Cooper, from Burnley, Lancashire, died while staying at the at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel on Tuesday. Tour operator Thomas Cook said it was "very sorry for any customers whose holidays have been spoiled. "We take all illness very seriously and have taken the decision to expand our ongoing investigation into the sudden deaths of two of our customers at the Steigenberger earlier this week to include any other customer reports of illness at the hotel this summer." The company added that it would contact all of its customers who had stayed at the Hurghada hotel in the last three days, while a "dedicated team" would "prioritise all complaints" from the hotel.

Mr and Mrs Cooper had been staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel. Credit: Thomas Cook

Thomas Cook's announcement comes after Egypt's top prosecutor dismissed speculation that poisonous gas emissions caused the deaths of Mr and Mrs Cooper. On Saturday, a statement from Nabil Sadeq said that an inspection of their hotel room showed there were no toxic or harmful gas emissions or leaks. Thomas Cook, which removed all its customers from the hotel as a "precautionary measure", said the circumstances of their deaths remain "unclear". The company received reports of "a raised level of illness among guests" at the hotel. The couple's daughter, Kelly Ormerod, said they were “fit and healthy” before their holiday and in “perfect health” just hours before being taken ill. Ms Ormerod had been on holiday with her parents and children before tragedy struck on Tuesday. Mr Cooper, 69, died in his room, while 63-year-old Mrs Cooper, a Thomas Cook employee, was subsequently taken to hospital, where she died. Mrs Ormerod said she believes "something suspicious has gone on". Egyptian authorities dismissed suggestions of any criminal activity. There is currently no evidence to suggest the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, which had been reported as a possible factor, Thomas Cook said. Many other holidaymakers who were staying at the same hotel where Mr and Mrs Cooper died have been flown home by Thomas Cook, while others have been moved to alternative accommodation. Those arriving back at Manchester Airport in the early hours of Saturday morning said that dozens of others at the resort had fallen ill and they were "furious" that no one knows why.

Jeanette Rawlingson said she believed authorities in Egypt 'would do anything to protect their tourism'. Credit: ITV News

Jeanette Rawlingson told ITV News that checks had been done on the air conditioning units, and that there had been "sickness, diarrhoea and stomach problems in the hotel", adding that there had been talk of "increasing chlorine in the swimming pool". Ms Rawlingson added she believed the "Egyptian authorities will do anything to protect their tourism".

Jack Morgan said there was 'no guidance' following the deaths. Credit: ITV News