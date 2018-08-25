Search for two fishermen missing after boat sinks in North Sea

Three men were rescued by a passing cruise ship.

The coastguard is searching for two fishermen who went missing after their boat sank in the North Sea. Three other men from the same vessel were rescued by a passing cruise ship which spotted their distress flare in the North Sea. Passengers on the Pacific Princess applauded when the three men were rescued after four hours on a life raft drifting off England’s east coast. The men's boat sank around 25 miles north east of Great Yarmouth. Passenger Teena Dowd said the captain announced there was a life raft on the ship’s starboard side at around 6.30pm, and that within the hour the three men had been helped onto the boat.

The Pacific Princess turned around to save the men.

Ms Dowd, who is on the vessel with her daughter, said concerned passengers lined the deck and clapped as the shaken men were helped out of their lifeboat. The Canadian, who lives near Toronto, said: “We were on the very top deck, and people were just sort of holding their breath, everybody was anxious. “Because we all at the time thought there was only three of them, and everybody clapped when they came on the ship. “But we didn’t know until a while later, when the captain announced that there was actually two more and we were still searching for them.” Ms Dowd said the crew threw a rope out to the trio in the hexagonal life raft, before extending a ladder so they could climb up the side of the ship. One of the men fell into the water as he attempted to climb the ladder and had to be pulled back into the raft before more sturdy stairs were put in place, she said.

Passengers watch as the rescue takes place.