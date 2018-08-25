Warnings dropped as tropical storm turns away from Hawaii

Weather officials have dropped all warnings after tropical storm Lane weakened and turned away from Hawaii.

The storm began moving to the west, breaking its northward march toward Honolulu after drenching the Big Island and Maui over the past two days.

The slow-moving storm, moving at less than 5 mph, dumped nearly four feet of rain on the Big Island and about a foot on Maui before it was downgraded on Friday to a tropical storm from a hurricane.