Zimbabwe opposition leader rejects ruling upholding election result

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader has said he rejects a court ruling upholding the president’s narrow election win and called the inauguration due to take place on Sunday “false”. Nelson Chamisa spoke a day after the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the opposition’s claims of vote-rigging in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying it did not bring “sufficient and credible evidence”. Mr Chamisa said “we have the right to peaceful protest” and that other routes will be pursued. “Change is coming,” he said. “Political doors are going to be opened very soon.”

Nelson Chamisa has rejected the court ruling Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Last month’s peaceful election was seen as a chance for Zimbabwe to move on from Robert Mugabe’s repressive 37-year-rule. But Mr Chamisa now alleges “a new persecution” after a deadly crackdown on the opposition. The 40-year-old opposition leader again said he won the election and that the southern African nation needs fundamental reforms that cannot be resolved by five more years of “vacant leadership”. Mr Mnangagwa, 75, a former Mugabe enforcer who has tried to restyle himself as a reformer, appealed for calm after the court ruling and in a Twitter post he told Mr Chamisa “my door is open and my arms are outstretched”. Zimbabwe’s electoral commission had declared Mr Mnangagwa the winner of the July 30 ballot with 50.8% of the vote. It later revised it to 50.6%, citing an “error” but arguing it was not significant enough to invalidate the win. It said Mr Chamisa received 44.3%.

Emmerson Mnangagwa will be inaugurated as Zimbabwe’s president on Sunday Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP