Half a million people expected at Pope Francis Ireland address

Around half a million people are expected to gather to hear Pope Francis address a huge outdoor Mass on the second day of his historic visit to Ireland.

A total of 500,000 free tickets have been distributed for the landmark religious event in Dublin’s Phoenix Park this afternoon.

The event, which will conclude the pontiff’s weekend trip to Ireland, will take place after Francis visits the Knock Holy shrine in Co Mayo, a site revered by many Irish Catholics.

The religious engagements come after a day dominated by the bitter legacy of historic scandals linked to church abuse and mistreatment in Ireland.

On Saturday, the Pope met a number of victims of criminality and cruelty inflicted by church members.

The private engagement in Dublin came hours after Francis expressed “pain and shame” over failures to tackle the scandals.

The world leader of the Catholic Church acknowledged that Irish people had a right to be outraged by its response to the crimes.

Later, inside a Dublin cathedral, he prayed for all victims of clerical sex abuse at a candle perpetually lit in tribute to them.