Government plans to crack down on ‘reckless’ directors with hefty fines

Directors who dissolve companies to avoid paying workers or pensions could face hefty fines or be banned from running a business under Government plans.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it was planning to press ahead with proposals to help protect staff, pensions and small suppliers when a company goes bust.

It comes following large-scale insolvencies such as the collapse of construction giant Carillion earlier this year and high street chain BHS in 2016.

Under the shake-up, the Insolvency Service would have the power to fine or even disqualify bosses who deliberately dodge debts by dissolving companies and setting up a near-identical business with a new name – a practice known as “phoenixing” or “bumping companies”.

Other measures in the Government plans include giving struggling companies more time to restructure or attract new funding to rescue the business, in order to help safeguard jobs.