Police to use stop-and-search powers at Notting Hill Carnival

Police will have the power to stop and search people at the Notting Hill Carnival in a bid to crack down on violence.

Scotland Yard said it would be imposing a Section 60 order across the carnival’s geographical area between 9am and 11.59pm on Sunday.

The order allows officers to search people if they believe they may be carrying offensive weapons or in anticipation of violence.

Notting Hill Carnival Gold Commander Dave Musker said: “The MPS has worked tirelessly to develop an appropriate and proportionate policing plan; however, given the intelligence picture and incidents of violence I have seen across the city over the last week, I have made the decision to authorise this order as an additional preventative measure.

“The use of this authority will reassure our communities that we are constantly working to protect them. It will also send a message to those intent on committing acts of violence that we will robustly target them.”

He added: “I have not made this decision lightly, but with the safety and security of all those planning to attend this event in the forefront of my mind. I will personally keep this order under constant review, and when I believe this no longer forms part of a proportionate policing plan, it will cease.”