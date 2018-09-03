Airline announces almost 300 new jobs in Scotland

An airline is recruiting almost 300 new employees as it expands at two Scottish airports.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is increasing capacity at Glasgow and Edinburgh Airports next summer with more than 1.7 million seats on sale in total.

It is also launching new destinations from both bases – Bourgas in Bulgaria from Glasgow and Edinburgh and Izmir in Turkey from Glasgow.

The company is recruiting more than 150 cabin crew and more than 100 ground operations staff, while it is also looking for experienced pilots for roles on the flight deck.

The company said it is expanding following a “bumper summer” this year.