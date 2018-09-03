Argentina announces new taxes and cuts ministries amid economic turmoil

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri has announced new taxes on exports and the elimination of several ministries in a bid to halt economic turmoil that has sent the peso to record lows. Mr Macri said in a televised statement that he will also allocate more economic aid and strengthen food plans for Argentines who suffer from poverty and have been affected by skyrocketing inflation. The changes come as Mr Macri attempts to cut the country’s deficit and calm markets. The peso fell to an all-time low of 39.2 per US dollar last week.

Journalists listen to a recorded message from Mauricio Macri as they wait for a news conference by Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne Credit: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Argentina has been forced to impose interest rate hikes and tighten the fiscal deficit target to try to stop the devaluation. Mr Macri said: “To start building the country we want, we have to balance our accounts with a state that spends less than what it receives.” In recent weeks, the currency crisis in Argentina has intensified, forcing the government to ask for an early release of a credit line from the International Monetary Fund under a £38 billion back-up financing arrangement approved earlier. Mr Macri, a pro-business conservative who came into office in 2015, promised to trim Argentina’s fiscal deficit, reduce poverty and curb inflation, but has struggled under the weight of the country’s economic problems. The latest moves come as he seeks to calm markets and restore confidence to Argentines who continue to lose purchasing power.

The peso has sunk to record lows Credit: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko