Baboons surprisingly seen flossing their teeth at Paignton Zoo

A baboon flossing its teeth. Credit: PA

Baboons at a British zoo have been surprisingly seen flossing their teeth with broom bristles and their own hairs. Charlotte Morgan, an animal behaviour student at the University of Exeter, spotted the primates cleaning between their teeth at Paignton Zoo Environmental Park in Devon. The behaviour was first noted at the zoo a few years ago, when a female hamadryas baboon was seen using a bristle from an old broom to floss. Previous studies have suggested that primates floss their teeth for hygienic and social purposes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Morgan said: "Past research at the Zoo found that certain baboons floss using their own hair and bristles from broom heads. "I have observed cases where baboons will pluck hair off other baboons to floss, which is pretty exciting. "My research project is looking to see if personality is related to dental flossing activity in the troop. "From what I have observed, they start off by grooming themselves and then they pluck off their own hair and place it between their teeth.

Charlotte Morgan said it was difficult to suggest exactly how the baboons had learnt how to floss. Credit: PA