Blake’s 7 star Jacqueline Pearce dies at 74

Blake’s 7 star Jacqueline Pearce has died at the age of 74 shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer, her friend John Ainsworth has said.

The actress, best known for playing villain Supreme Commander Servalan in the popular BBC science fiction series, died at her home in Lancashire.

Ainsworth, who had been her friend for 25 years and was with her at the time, told the Press Association: “She was outrageous, she was very honest and very straightforward, which didn’t always go down very well, but you knew where you were with her.

“She liked a glass of champagne and liked everyone to have a good time with her, and of course she was a brilliant actress and everyone who worked with her remembered her very fondly.”

He added Pearce had been diagnosed “a couple of weeks ago” and chose to be cared for at home after leaving hospital.