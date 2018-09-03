Businessman Gavin Duffy receives first nomination for presidential election

Businessman Gavin Duffy has received the first nomination from a local authority to contest the presidential election. The Dragon’s Den investor secured the backing of Meath County Council after councillors held a vote on Monday. Mr Duffy received 17 votes, defeating fellow businessman and Dragon’s Den star Sean Gallagher, who gained seven votes, and Independent Senator Joan Freeman who received two.

Mr Duffy secured votes from Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Independent politicians, which he says confirms his cross-party appeal. Sinn Fein councillor Caroline Lynch confirmed that Sinn Fein abstained from the vote as did four others. In order to run for president, candidates require the support of at least four county councils or 20 elected representatives. Local authorities in Kerry, Cork, Leitrim, Wexford and Wicklow will also all be addressed by prospective candidates. Reacting to his nomination, Mr Duffy tweeted: “Thank you to the Councillors of Meath for giving me the first nomination in the 2018 Presidential Election.”

