Celtic issue apology over crush before Old Firm match

Celtic have apologised after a crush before the first Old Firm game of the season left fans requiring treatment. The incident happened in Janefield Street at Parkhead before Sunday’s match against Rangers as fans tried to get into the stadium before kick-off. Police Scotland said one person was taken to hospital after falling from a wall, while four others were treated by first-aiders at the scene.

A spokesman for the club said: “The safety of our fans will always be of paramount importance and this is a matter which we are treating with the utmost seriousness. “The club, along with Police Scotland, will be investigating this matter fully to identify the causes and take the appropriate steps to ensure this does not happen again at Celtic Park. “The club and Police Scotland will advise of the outcome of this investigation once it is complete. “We are fully aware of the serious difficulties which arose yesterday for supporters, and we sincerely regret and apologise that so many fans were faced with this situation.” He added the match was the first time new segregation and access arrangements had been used.

Victoria Martin has held a season ticket with the club for more than 20 years and said fans were being left to “fend for themselves”. The 33-year-old stylist from Glasgow said: “I have been to games all over Europe, you really don’t expect to be caught up in this situation. “Something really, really bad could have happened. “There was no guidance – the police were of no help whatsoever.”

