Chemnitz protesters urged to shun neo-Nazis

“If one doesn’t think this way it would be good to draw a clear line and distance oneself from those who are doing that,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Protesters looked on as neo-Nazis performed the stiff-armed “Hitler salute”, chanted “foreigners out” and harassed journalists covering the demonstrations.

The fatal stabbing of 35-year-old carpenter Daniel Hillig in the eastern city on August 26 sparked a series of rallies, some of which erupted into violence.

Germany’s government has urged those aggrieved by the suspected killing of a man by migrants in Chemnitz to distance themselves from far-right extremists who have participated in violent, xenophobic protest marches.

He echoed comments by Chemnitz mayor Barbara Ludwig, who told a rally in the city on Saturday that people who repeatedly join protests by far-right extremists “strengthen the right-wing, violent scene”.

The tension that has built up over the past week in Chemnitz reflects the growing polarisation over Germany’s ongoing efforts to come to terms with an influx of more than 1 million refugees and migrants to the country since 2015.

Authorities said a 22-year-old Iraqi and a 23-year-old Syrian have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the Chemnitz killing

“If their guilt is proven then they will experience the full force of our laws,” said Mr Seibert.

Thousands of people were expected to attend a free, open-air concert in the city on Monday intended to send a signal against hatred and anti-migrant sentiment.

The concert, which is being promoted under the #WeAreMore hashtag, is part of an effort by German civil society to position itself against the growing far-right movement in parts of Germany.

Former foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel tweeted on Monday that “the far-right terror in Chemnitz is not a Saxon problem, it’s a German one”.

He harshly criticised the political establishment for being too passive when it comes to fighting far-right groups in Germany and asked them to make a stronger showing in places with simmering discontent and anti-migrant sentiment.

“I think it would be good if as many representatives as possible — not only in Chemnitz but everywhere — go to places where we think the citizens are not agreeing with our state,” he said.

But, Mr Gabriel added, there was a clear line between angry citizens and those inciting people with hatred.

“We have to go with toughness after these terrorists,” he said in an interview with Bild Television, adding that “there won’t be any discussions with people who make the Hitler salute. There will only be the rigidity of the state.”