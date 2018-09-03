Driver of Tube which dragged woman may not have checked CCTV properly – report

A London Underground driver whose train dragged an elderly woman into a tunnel may have failed to adequately check a CCTV monitor, an accident investigation has found.

Analysis of the comparatively short stopping time at Notting Hill Gate station, west London, suggests he could have been paying “little conscious attention” to platform footage, according to a report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

The 78-year-old passenger was hospitalised for over a month after suffering multiple bone fractures and a serious soft tissue injury to her right leg.

The accident occurred when her canvas tote bag became trapped in the doors of a Central line train as she attempted to board on January 31.

She was dragged for 75 metres along the platform and 15 metres further into a tunnel at a speed of up to 22 mph before the train stopped.

It took the emergency services around an hour to rescue her from beneath the train due to difficulties with working in the confined space.

The report stated that the driver attempted to start the train at about the same time the doors closed, but the train’s safety system prevented the train from moving.