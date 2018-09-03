Harris must address concerns over loyalist attacks, says McDonald

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the new Garda Commissioner must address the concerns of victims and survivors of loyalist attacks. Ms McDonald said her party had confidence in Drew Harris but he needed to take into account the feelings of victims and survivors. The party president made the comments on Mr Harris’s first day in his new role. He was attested as the new commissioner in Dublin on Monday. Some survivors and the families of victims of loyalist attacks expressed concerns when Mr Harris was appointed.

Drew Harris at Kevin Street Divisional Headquarters in Dublin Credit: Garda/PA

Questions were raised over his suitability because of his experience in the RUC and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). During his time with the PSNI, Mr Harris worked closely with MI5. As Garda Commissioner he will be in charge of state security as well as day-to-day policing. The Sinn Fein leader said she did not want to see the new commissioner fail but he needed to address the “legitimate” concerns of families. “We have to get policing right,” Ms McDonald said. “I want the new commissioner to succeed, I don’t want him to fail.”

