Man killed in Co Offaly crash

A man has died following a road crash in Co Offaly.

The man, aged in his late fifties, had been driving a van at Tubberlaheen, Ballinagar, at the time of the incident at around 3pm on Monday.

He was fatally injured when his van left the road and collided with a wall.

The man was the only person in the vehicle.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place.

The Garda has asked anyone with information about the crash to contact officers at Tullamore Garda station on 057 – 9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.