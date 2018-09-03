Mum-on-the-run risks baby's life as she leads police on a high speed chase

A woman with a baby in the back seat led police on a high-speed chase that saw her crash her SUV into another vehicle before fleeing on foot into multi-lane traffic - with the baby seat slung over her arm.

The dramatic footage shows her then attempting to carjack a passing motorist - who is also revealed to have a child in the back seat.

The police finally catch up with the mum-on-the run and apprehend her - rescuing the baby who is still snug - and safe - in its car seat.

The footage, released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, shows an officer trying to stop the woman with a tyre deflation device after she fled when they attempted to stop her on charges of outstanding warrants.