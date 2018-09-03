Plastic waste could fuel cars of the future

Discarded plastic could be used as fuel for cars following a scientific breakthrough.

Scientists have been able to turn plastic into hydrogen which could then be used to power vehicles.

The groundbreaking process has been developed by scientists at Swansea University, who say it could also be a cheaper alternative to recycling as the plastic does not need to be cleaned first.

Dr Moritz Kuehnel, from the university’s chemistry department, said: “There’s a lot of plastic used every year – billions of tonnes – and only a fraction of it is being recycled. We are trying to find a use for what is not being recycled.