Police issue appeal over Kelvingrove sexual assault

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in a park have said they would like to speak to a woman who went to the aid of the victim.

Police believe the woman could have “vital” information to help their investigation, as they issued a description of the male suspect.

It comes after a 29-year-old woman was sexually attacked in Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park in the early hours of Sunday.

She was assaulted at around 1.35am by a man she had met earlier that evening, officers said.

The suspect is described as being white, 20 to 25-years-old, with a medium build.

He had long dark hair and was wearing a white top under a dark bomber-style jacket.

Detective Inspector David MacGregor added: “At this time, we are also keen to speak to a woman who came to the victim’s assistance on North Claremont Street at La Belle Place on Sunday morning around 1.50am.

“The woman we want to trace could have information that is vital to our investigation.

“She is described as white and in her twenties with shoulder length curly hair. She was wearing a dark red-coloured jacket and skirt.



“Any witnesses, or anyone with information that will assist our investigation should contact Helen Street Police office through 101.”