Ryanair accuses air traffic control provider Nats of discrimination

Ryanair has accused the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) provider Nats of discriminating against it and other London Stansted airlines.

The budget carrier claimed 52% of all ATC delays in the London area “caused by Nats” during the first three months of the year affected flights at Stansted, which is its largest base.

This is compared with zero at Heathrow and 10% at Gatwick.

A failure of Nats to “fairly supply” staffing and airspace resources at Stansted has “wreaked havoc” this summer, according to Ryanair.

Its analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data found that 2018 is on course to be the worst year on record for ATC disruptions at the Essex airport.

Ryanair has submitted a formal complaint to the European Commission and the CAA over the issue.