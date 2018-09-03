Three injured in crash involving police car

A policeman and two other people have been injured in a two-vehicle collision involving a police car on an emergency call.

The crash happened on the A9 near Delny in the Highlands at around 3pm on Monday.

The marked police car was responding to another incident when it was involved in a collision with a black Mazda.

A male police officer and a man and woman were cut free from the vehicles and airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by coastguard helicopter.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are treating the incident as serious.

The road was closed between Invergordon and Kildary while emergency services dealt with the incident.