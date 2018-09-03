Trump escalates attacks on attorney general Sessions

Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on attorney general Jeff Sessions, suggesting the Department of Justice had put Republicans in mid-term jeopardy with recent indictments of two congressmen.

In his latest broadside against the Justice Department’s traditional independence, the president tweeted that “Obama era investigations, of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department”.

He added: “Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff……”

The first two Republicans to endorse Mr Trump in the Republican presidential primaries were indicted on separate charges last month, Duncan Hunter, of California, on charges that included spending campaign funds for personal expenses, and Chris Collins, of New York, on insider trading.

Both have proclaimed their innocence.