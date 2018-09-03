Watchdog probe after youth Tasered by police

An independent investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was Tasered by police and suffered a cardiac arrest. The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is looking at the circumstances after West Midlands Police officers responded to reports of disorder at a takeaway in Coventry. A 17-year-old boy was hit by a police Taser and “immediately required CPR”, according to the force, after the incident at about 9.30pm on Saturday. Investigators are looking at police contact with the boy, who remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Four other boys, three aged 17 and a 13-year-old, who were arrested during the incident have been released under investigation. At the scene in Prior Deram Walk, in the Canley area of the city, on Monday, a witness described hearing a fight and then the police sirens. The woman, who declined to be named but lives yards from where the trouble flared, said the fight initially started in the Goody’s chicken and pizza shop but spilled outside after the first police car arrived. She said: “There was a lot of noise outside. I looked and saw two boys fighting each other, and there was a group of about 10 or 12 others around them – boys and girls, all shouting. “Then the police car arrived, and the officers got out. I think they used some CS spray first, and then the Taser. “When that happened the other boy who had been fighting leapt on the police car and started jumping up and down on the windscreen, smashing it.” She said more police arrived along with paramedics.

The scene of the incident in the Canley area of Coventry Credit: Richard Vernalls/PA