400 new digital consulting jobs for Northern Ireland

A global consulting company is to create 400 jobs in Northern Ireland. PA Consulting said the talent pool, current technology sector, education level, universities and infrastructure were factors in the decision. The posts will enhance the organisation’s digital expertise. Anita Chandraker, global head of innovation services and a member of the PA Consulting board, said: “Our digital team helps our clients to use digital technologies to adapt and transform their operations in an era of disruptive change.”

PA Consulting is opening a digital development centre in Belfast. It recruits specialists in software engineering, data analytics and security. Ms Chandraker added: “We thought long and hard about where was the best place for our next phase of expansion, and considered factors such as the talent pool, the current technology sector, salaries, education and universities, and infrastructure. Northern Ireland ticked all the boxes. “These factors, combined with the offer of support from Government, made it the logical choice.”

