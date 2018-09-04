Are you at risk of a heart attack? There’s a test to find out

A free online tool that can estimate adults' 'heart age' and check their risk of having a stroke or heart attack is being rolled out by the NHS to help encourage healthy living.

Health officials are urging adults to use the expert-developed Heart Age Test, which asks people over the age of 30 to answer a series of questions about their lifestyle and physical health.

If the tool estimates that an individual’s “heart age” is higher than their actual age, they will be told they have an increased chance of having a heart attack or stroke and advised how to cut this risk.

The test has been completed more than 1.9 million times, Public Health England (PHE) said, with four out of five people (78%) recording a heart age higher than their actual age.

More than a third (34%) had a heart age more than five years above their real age and 14% found it was 10 years higher.