Scotland's child mental health waits worst on record

Child mental health waiting times in Scotland were the worst on record between April and June, according to new figures. During the three month period, only 67.8% of the 4,664 children and young people started their treatment within the Scottish Government’s 18-week waiting time target. The figures are the worst on record since the target was set in 2014, compared to 80.7% for the same quarter in 2017 and 71.1% in the previous quarter this year. The Scottish Liberal Democrats described the statistics as “horrendous and heartbreaking”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey admitted they were “completely unacceptable”. A maximum wait of 18 weeks from a patient’s referral to treatment for specialist child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) was set as a standard for the NHS to deliver from December 2014. Ministers said the standard should be delivered for at least 90% of patients however, this target was met by only three NHS Boards – NHS Ayrshire and Arran, NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles. Only 34.4% of people were seen within 18 weeks in NHS Tayside, while Forth Valley and Grampian failed to achieve 50%. Across Scotland, 27% of people waited 19-35 weeks, around 4% waited 36-52 weeks, and around 1% waited 53 weeks or longer. Lib Dem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These statistics are horrendous and heartbreaking.” He added: “There is no excuse for the worst child mental health waits on record. “They show more than 200 children and young people waiting over a year for treatment. “This SNP Government is failing a generation of young people who need help and it is having a devastating impact on them and their families.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Scottish Labour’s health spokesman Anas Sarwar said: “To have nearly a third of young people waiting longer than 18-weeks for vital mental health treatment is a scandal – and, despite all the warm words from the SNP, this problem is actually getting worse.” Separate statistics show that 76.3% of patients were seen within 18 weeks for psychological therapies between April and June – down slightly from 78.4% in the previous quarter. Only NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS 24 met with 90% standard.

The First Minister’s legislative programme for 2018/19 is expected to address the issue. Credit: PA