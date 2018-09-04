Construction industry hit by August slowdown

Britain’s construction sector suffered a “loss of momentum” last month as Brexit uncertainty continues to dampen sentiment. The Markit/CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 52.9 in August, down from 55.8 in July. While a reading above 50 indicates growth, the figure is well below economists’ expectations of 54.9. August’s data pointed to a “renewed slowdown” in output growth across with all three categories of activity – commercial, residential and civil engineering – recording a loss of momentum compared with the previous month.

Tim Moore, associate director at IHS Markit, said: “The construction sector slipped back into a slower growth phase in August, with this summer’s catch-up effect starting to unwind after projects were delayed by adverse weather at the start of 2018. “Civil engineering was the worst-performing area of the construction sector, with output in this category falling for the first time since March amid reports citing a lack of new work on infrastructure projects. “House-building saw a particularly sharp slowdown since July, meaning that commercial construction was the fastest growing sub-sector in August.” Brexit uncertainty remained the main factor cited as holding back sentiment, IHS added. Sterling dipped on the news, with the British currency down 0.3% on the day versus the dollar at 1.28. However, the survey also said there were “signs of resilience” in terms of underlying workloads, with a “solid upturn” in new business and employment growth holding at its two-and-and-a-half-year peak.

