Coroner seeking ‘precise answers’ in Arlene Arkinson probe

A coroner in Northern Ireland has said he is seeking “precise” answers about a grave exhumed in the search for a missing schoolgirl. Brian Sherrard has received confirmation that remains removed from the Co Sligo plot are not those of Arlene Arkinson. Arlene, 15, from Castlederg in Co Tyrone, vanished after a night out in Co Donegal in the Irish Republic in 1994. She was last seen in the company of a convicted child killer, the late Robert Howard. Howard was always the prime suspect. Discussion about communication between the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Garda over the grave has been adjourned to another preliminary inquest hearing in Belfast later this month.

Mr Sherrard said: “We will need to have a substantive discussion about… issues surrounding the grave and in order to do that we will need some precise information as to what was in the grave or was found there.” Counsel to the coroner Ronan Daly said materials had been compiled following ongoing communication between the two forces, but last-minute legal issues had arisen. He added: “Rather than dealing with the matter in a piecemeal fashion it is agreed between counsel that a hearing on Friday morning 14 September at 9.30am [will] facilitate proper exploration of the issues.”

Convicted child killer Robert Howard was the prime suspect Credit: Kent Police/PA