Council spending on agency staff in NI increased by almost a fifth last year

Local council spending on agency staff in Northern Ireland increased by almost a fifth last year, a watchdog report said. The bill rose by £3.9 million (19%) to £24.2 million in 2016/17. Nine of the 11 local authorities increased their spending. Causeway Coast and Glens, Belfast City and Mid and East Antrim incurred more than half the rise, the local government auditor said.

Belfast City Council had one of the highest levels of agency staff spending Credit: Paul Faith/PA

Auditor Pamela McCreedy said: “While I recognise that the use of agency staff may be necessary, particularly during a period of significant organisational change, their employment should deliver value for money.” Her report noted significant variations between councils. The auditor added: “I intend to keep the cost of agency staffing under review and, if I consider it appropriate, may examine expenditure in this area in greater detail in future audit work.” During 2016-17, councils spent £878 million providing services – averaging £450 for every person in Northern Ireland. The largest single area of expenditure remained on leisure and recreation, £341 million, followed by £300 million on environmental services. Average sickness absence rate for the 11 councils increased by almost 7.3% to 15 days in 2016-17, up from nearly 14 days in 2015/16. Absence levels varied significantly between councils. Belfast City Council recorded the lowest number of days lost at 12 per employee while Mid & East Antrim Borough Council recorded the highest at 18. Increases in absenteeism were attributed to a rise in long-term sickness absence because of conditions like severe depression and stress.

