David Beckham to fight speeding claim over technicality

But he said the notice of intended prosecution arrived one day outside the statutory 14-day window, and was therefore "defective".

His lawyer Nick Freeman, who is commonly known as Mr Loophole, told a case management hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court there was "no issue" with the speed alleged.

The former England footballer, of Holland Park in west London, is accused of driving the loan vehicle at 59mph in a 40mph zone on the A40 in Paddington on January 23, shortly after 5.30pm.

David Beckham is due to fight an allegation he broke the speed limit in a Bentley over a technicality.

Mr Freeman said: "I’m not disputing it wasn’t served, I’m saying it was served out of time."

He added: "There’s no issue in terms of driving or speed limit.

"There’s no issue taken with that at all."

The 43-year-old former England captain is charged with exceeding a 40mph speed limit in contravention of a local traffic order.

A not guilty plea was entered on August 17.

District Judge Barbara Barnes said the case was "an argument over the effective service of the notice of intended prosecution", and said any conviction could result in "an unlimited fine."

Beckham was not present in court for the hearing and is not expected to attend for his trial on September 27, his lawyer said.

Mr Freeman said if this case goes against his client and if the result is disqualification, he would "make it abundantly clear he cannot drive a car".

Beckham made his name as a midfielder at Manchester United in the 1990s before going on to play for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

He also earned 115 caps for the national side.

Beckham retired from playing in 2013.