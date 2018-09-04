Nearly 90 elephants killed in Botswana in 'largest scale of poaching deaths in Africa'

Poachers have killed nearly 90 elephants near a famous wildlife sanctuary in Botswana, Africa.

Elephants Without Borders have said the scale of deaths is the largest seen in Africa.

The 87 carcasses were spotted by the conservation group while conducting an aerial survey.

Botswana boasts the world's largest elephant population in the world.

The spike comes as the region's anti-poaching unit underwent budget cuts in May.

Dr Mike Chase from Elephants Without Borders, told the BBC: "I'm shocked, I'm completely astounded. The scale of elephant poaching is by far the largest I've seen or read about anywhere in Africa to date."

He added: "When I compare this to figures and data from the Great Elephant Census, which I conducted in 2015, we are recording double the number of fresh poached elephants than anywhere else in Africa."