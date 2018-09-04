Founder of Haqqani network dies in Afghanistan – Taliban

The founder of Afghanistan’s much-feared Haqqani network has died after years of ill health, a Taliban spokesman said.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, who was 71, died on Monday inside Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahed told The Associated Press.

The elderly founder of the outlawed Afghanistan-based organisation, once hailed as a freedom fighter by US President Ronald Reagan, had been paralysed for the past 10 years.

In announcing his death, Mr Mujahed called Mr Haqqani a religious scholar and exemplary warrior.

Because of his illness, Mr Haqqani’s network has been led by his son Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also deputy head of the Taliban.

Considered the most formidable of the Taliban’s fighting forces, the Haqqani network has been linked to some of the more audacious attacks in Afghanistan.

The elder Haqqani joined the Taliban when they overran Kabul in September 1996, expelling feuding mujahedeen groups, whose battles left the capital in ruins.

Since then, the network has been among the fiercest opponents fighting US and Nato troops in Afghanistan.

The elder Haqqani’s death is not expected to impact on the network’s military might or strategy.

Mr Haqqani was among the Afghan mujahedeen, or holy warriors, the United States backed in the 1980s to fight the former Soviet Union’s invading army, sent to Afghanistan in 1979 to prop up the pro-Moscow government.

Mr Haqqani was praised by the late US congressman Charlie Wilson as “goodness personified”.

After 10 years, Moscow negotiated an exit from Afghanistan in an agreement that eventually led to the collapse of Kabul’s communist government and a takeover by the mujahedeen.

In 2012, the United States declared the Haqqani network a terrorist organisation. Mr Haqqani had not been heard from in several years and reports of his death were widespread in 2015.

Born in 1947 into the powerful Zardran tribe that dominates south-eastern Afghanistan’s Paktika and Khost provinces, Mr Haqqani was a close friend of Osama bin Laden, who often took refuge in his camps outside Khost.

The father of 12 sons, the ailing Haqqani — who had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years prior to his death — had turned the day-to-day military campaign over to his son Sirajuddin.