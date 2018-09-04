German minister admits mistakes were made in Chemnitz suspects’ cases

Mistakes were made in the cases of two asylum-seekers accused over the killing of a German man that sparked large-scale far-right protests, the country’s leading security official has said. Interior minister Horst Seehofer said poor communication between Germany’s migration office and other authorities meant the deadline was missed to return Iraqi Yousif A to Bulgaria, the country responsible for his case under European rules that say migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first enter the EU. Mr Seehofer said there were also co-operation issues between authorities in the case of Syrian Alaa S.

Horst Seehofer Credit: Michael Sohn/AP

He said changes he has instituted in how Germany deals with migrants, including new centres being set up in border areas to process people quickly, should help stop similar failings in the future. “Such delays and mistakes need to be prevented,” he said in a statement. The men, whose last names were not disclosed, are being held on manslaughter charges over the August 26 stabbing of 35-year-old Daniel Hillig, which sparked anti-migrant protests in the city of Chemnitz that shocked many in Germany and beyond. Saxony state authorities said they are seeking a third suspect in the killing, identified only as an asylum-seeker from Iraq.

A third suspect being sought over the killing in Chemnitz Credit: Police Saxony/AP