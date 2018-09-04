Grenfell firefighters’ breathing masks had too little oxygen, inquiry hears

Residents trapped on the higher floors of Grenfell Tower “desperately needed” crews with extended air supplies if they had a chance of being rescued, a retired firefighter said. Retired firefighter Gary Moore said it “quite quickly” became clear that standard breathing apparatus (BA) was not providing enough air for firefighters to reach certain floors. At about 2.30am to 2.45am he said he stopped using the apparatus as their oxygen was running out too early, saying they “desperately needed” more crews with EDBA sets, which have extended air.

Firefighters inside the tower on the night of the blaze Credit: Grenfell Tower Inquiry/PA

Some firefighters flouted policy by coming “off air” while inside the building to conserve supplies, and they had “no other way of progressing” until EDBA crews arrived, he said. In a written statement to the public inquiry into the blaze, Mr Moore said: “The sets were running out too early. As soon as the FF (firefighters) were getting up the floors they were having to come straight back down unable to carry out any rescues or firefighting. “We desperately needed EDBAs and were waiting for qualified area units and kit to arrive.”

